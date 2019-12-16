Epic Trailer
00:20 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 images · 6 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
27.3Kexports
Craft an epic cinematic trailer in minutes. This template combines bold 3D titles, golden lens flares, and gritty textures with seamless flash reveals between text and images. Perfect for promos, intros, and teaser campaigns, it supports multiple aspect ratios and offers easy color, font, and text customization. The centered horizon glow, atmospheric dust, and reflection sweeps deliver premium production value without complexity. Drop in your images and messaging to build anticipation for films, events, products, or channels. Make a powerful first impression with dramatic lighting, trailer pacing, and a cohesive gold-on-dark aesthetic.
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Reviews (2)
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Best of minnapicture
by MarkCollins
can stop making new videos
so many different templates...something for everyone & every topic
by SDR510
ken getright video intro
nice and easy to use