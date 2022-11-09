Epic Trailer - Square

Craft an epic cinematic trailer in minutes. This template combines bold 3D titles, golden lens flares, and gritty textures with seamless flash reveals between text and images. Perfect for promos, intros, and teaser campaigns, it supports multiple aspect ratios and offers easy color, font, and text customization. The centered horizon glow, atmospheric dust, and reflection sweeps deliver premium production value without complexity. Drop in your images and messaging to build anticipation for films, events, products, or channels. Make a powerful first impression with dramatic lighting, trailer pacing, and a cohesive gold-on-dark aesthetic.