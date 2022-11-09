Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Epic Trailer - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Epic Trailer - Vertical

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 6 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Title sequence
Cinematic
Promo
Story video
Lens flare
8.2Kexports
rating
Craft an epic cinematic trailer in minutes. This template combines bold 3D titles, golden lens flares, and gritty textures with seamless flash reveals between text and images. Perfect for promos, intros, and teaser campaigns, it supports multiple aspect ratios and offers easy color, font, and text customization. The centered horizon glow, atmospheric dust, and reflection sweeps deliver premium production value without complexity. Drop in your images and messaging to build anticipation for films, events, products, or channels. Make a powerful first impression with dramatic lighting, trailer pacing, and a cohesive gold-on-dark aesthetic.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us