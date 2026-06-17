Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Gradient Transitions with Text 1 - Original - Poster image

Bold Shift 1

00:02 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Minimal
Energetic
Gradient
6exports
rating
Create a bold, energetic motion title in seconds. This template pairs oversized typography with a vibrant gradient backdrop, circular reveals, and tasteful glitch hits for maximum impact. Customize the headline, choose your font, and dial in brand colors to match your look. Clean geometric accents and stacked text moments add modern flair without clutter. Ideal for punchy chapter openers, callouts, reels, promos, and social content where clarity and speed matter. Deliver attention‑grabbing titles that feel contemporary and polished—no advanced editing skills required.
Mirs profile image
Mirs
Edit
Pack (4)
Similar templates
Best of Mirs
Bold Shift 4
By Mirs
Edit
00:02
Bold Shift 4 Original theme video
Bold Shift 3
By Mirs
Edit
00:02
Bold Shift 3 Original theme video
Bold Shift 2
By Mirs
Edit
00:02
Bold Shift 2 Original theme video
Bold Shift 1
By Mirs
Edit
00:02
Bold Shift 1 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us