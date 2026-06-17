Bold Shift 2

Make scene changes look effortless with a clean, gradient stinger transition. A sweeping arc briefly fills the screen to showcase a bold headline, then returns to full transparency for a seamless cut. This minimal, flat-design overlay features geometric arcs, subtle dot grids, and chevron accents for a modern, energetic feel. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand in seconds. Perfect for streams, content creators, and channel branding, this stinger adds instant polish without distraction. Drop it between clips to cue your next segment with style.