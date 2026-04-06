Squareline 1

Make a striking first impression with a crisp, minimal logo reveal framed by elegant gradient accents. This single‑scene title card centers your logo, headline, and tagline in a balanced composition that works over any background thanks to transparency. Smooth outline tracing, subtle line wipes, and modern typography deliver a polished brand moment. Easily upload your logo, edit the two text fields, tweak fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match your identity. Perfect for intros, outros, brand idents, and social video bumpers when you want clarity, confidence, and style.