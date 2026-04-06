Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Gradient Title with Logo 1 - Original - Poster image

Squareline 1

00:05 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Outro
Square shape
6exports
rating
Make a striking first impression with a crisp, minimal logo reveal framed by elegant gradient accents. This single‑scene title card centers your logo, headline, and tagline in a balanced composition that works over any background thanks to transparency. Smooth outline tracing, subtle line wipes, and modern typography deliver a polished brand moment. Easily upload your logo, edit the two text fields, tweak fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match your identity. Perfect for intros, outros, brand idents, and social video bumpers when you want clarity, confidence, and style.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us