Squareline 2

Create a crisp, brand-first open or close with this minimal motion title and logo animation. A vibrant gradient square anchors the scene while scanning lines and smooth wipes guide attention to your logo, headline, and tagline. The transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay on any footage or color. Customize fonts, colors, and audio to match your identity, and deliver a modern, professional finish for intros, outros, promos, and channel branding. Fast, clean, and versatile—this template helps your brand look polished in seconds.