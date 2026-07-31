SubPulse Card 2

Drive engagement with a bright, transparent subscribe panel designed for YouTube. This clean flat-design overlay features a channel avatar, headline, tagline, and an eye‑catching CTA cluster with subscribe, like, and bell icons. A clickable cursor animation guides attention as the button toggles to subscribed and the bell sparkles for instant feedback. Easily customize text, fonts, colors, and the profile image to match your brand. Perfect as an outro CTA or mid‑video prompt, it sits neatly over any footage thanks to its alpha background and snappy, energetic motion.