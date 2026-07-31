SubPulse Card 4

Drive more engagement with a bright, flat‑design YouTube subscribe panel. This transparent overlay features a profile avatar, channel title, a bold subscribe button that switches to subscribed, plus like and bell icons. A clickable cursor guides the action with bouncy motion and a celebratory confetti burst. Easily customize text, fonts, colors, and avatar to match your branding. Perfect for intros, outros, or mid‑video callouts, this vibrant CTA keeps attention on what matters—growing your channel.