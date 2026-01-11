Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Swiss Style Story 3
Created by Mirs
6exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
60fps
1image
10texts
3fonts
1audio
Showcase your message with the sleek Swiss Style Story template, an ode to classic Swiss design. Your logo sits amidst bold typography and geometric precision, ideal for business presentations or the next viral social media story. Craft the perfect video with customizable text, fonts, and colors, ready to captivate mobile audiences with its minimalist elegance and professional flair.
Similar templates
Best of Mirs
By motionsparrow
12s
21
10
8
Create an endearing display of shared experiences with the Friends & Family Tree Collage template. Designed for fond reminiscing, this scrapbook-like video template welcomes your personal photos into a lovingly crafted family tree, complete with all the warmth of hand-drawn doodles and paper textures. It's perfect for showcasing life's special milestones on any social platform.
By thundermotion2021
8s
2
3
9
Step into the sleek world of premium branding with our Cinematic Glass Reveal template. The dark glass 3D logo intro is a journey from the precise edges to the full reveal, capturing bright flashes of light, creating suspense and allure. Customizable fonts and colors mean your tagline accompanies your logo in glorious detail. Design a high-tech brand experience that's ready for any display and leaves a lasting, polished impression.
By tinomotion
10s
5
2
7
Create a festive spirit with our elegant Polished Chrome Signature, where magic and merriment meet. A shiny, gold-toned logo emerges with glimmering particles swirling around, capturing the warm essence of the holiday season. Fully customizable, from the logo to the colors, this video enchants your audience with a premium, joyous intro that's ready to publish.
By PixBolt
8s
5
5
13
Step into the realm of sleek aesthetics with the Merge Majestic Rays Reveal template designed to elevate your brand. Your logo, etched in chrome, sails across a dreamscape of colors, flanked by mesmerizing rays. The depth of field brings every detail to life, ensuring your tagline resonates deeply with your audience. Ideal for intros or stand-alone visuals, this reveal is a brushed stroke of sophistication.
By Danimotions
8s
2
2
8
Step into a vision of vibrant verdure with the Neon Violet Nature template. Your logo's voyage to visibility begins amidst glowing neon and animated ambiance. As the atmosphere pulses with mysterious energy, your brand emerges, commanding the spotlight. Seamlessly adapting to mobile formats, this template offers the allure of customization, making your mark with logo and color tweaks for an unmissable reveal on social platforms.
By Danimotions
8s
2
2
7
Step into the wild and discover your brand in a new light with our Neon Tropics template. Amidst the lush greens, a neon triangle flickers to life, weaving the essence of technology into the heart of nature. Your logo, nestled perfectly within this vibrant fusion, makes for an arresting reveal. Ideal for any platform like Instagram Stories and TikTok, customize the colors and add your logo to unveil a uniquely compelling story.
By milinkovic
8s
3
5
21
Create a festive wow moment with our Merge Holiday Magic Explosion. This joyful template reveals your logo or message through a burst of sparkling lights, glittering particles, and holiday-themed effects that fill the screen with warmth and cheer. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to match your seasonal style. Perfect for Christmas promotions, holiday greetings, or social media content that needs a magical, celebratory introduction.
By motionsparrow
7s
21
6
9
Step into the future with our Gradient Glass Search Identity template. Your brand will be enshrined in a sleek, glassy search bar with an elegant touch. Set against a beautiful gradient backdrop, this design is perfect for unveiling your team, brand, or identity with a cutting-edge, tech-inspired aesthetic. Personalize it with your logo, images, videos, text, fonts, and colors for a dynamic, ready-to-publish video that tells your story in style.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help