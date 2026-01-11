Try for free
Swiss Style Story 5

Templates
/
Branding
Portrait
6-15s
Corporate
Outline
Modern
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Swiss Style Business Story 5 - Original - Poster image
Mirs profile image
Created by Mirs
6exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
60fps
1image
9texts
3fonts
1audio
Showcase your message with the sleek Swiss Style Story template, an ode to classic Swiss design. Your logo sits amidst bold typography and geometric precision, ideal for business presentations or the next viral social media story. Craft the perfect video with customizable text, fonts, and colors, ready to captivate mobile audiences with its minimalist elegance and professional flair.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
