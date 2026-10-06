Haunted Night - Vertical

Summon a chilling brand reveal with a moonlit sky, sweeping bats and reflective waters. This vertical logo animation sets a dark, cinematic mood with atmospheric clouds, depth‑of‑field and subtle particles. A glowing, metallic logo settles center‑frame with a clean tagline beneath, perfect for Halloween intros or outros on social media stories and reels. Fine‑tune colors, glow and reflections to match your brand and create a premium horror vibe in seconds.