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Eerie Vortex - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Eerie Vortex - Vertical

00:11 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Horror
Halloween
Atmospheric
6exports
rating
Summon a chilling brand moment with a vertical Halloween logo reveal. Drift through an eerie vortex of fog, tree branches and raven silhouettes as a witch glides past a glowing moon. A dramatic lightning strike triggers a smoky reveal of your logo and tagline. Designed for mobile-first intros and outros, this cinematic, atmospheric animation blends horror and fantasy with smooth, swirling motion. Customize colors for clouds, smoke, lightning and particles to match your seasonal palette or brand. Perfect for stories, reels and spooky promos that need suspense, mystery and maximum impact.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us