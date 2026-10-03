Eerie Vortex - Vertical

Summon a chilling brand moment with a vertical Halloween logo reveal. Drift through an eerie vortex of fog, tree branches and raven silhouettes as a witch glides past a glowing moon. A dramatic lightning strike triggers a smoky reveal of your logo and tagline. Designed for mobile-first intros and outros, this cinematic, atmospheric animation blends horror and fantasy with smooth, swirling motion. Customize colors for clouds, smoke, lightning and particles to match your seasonal palette or brand. Perfect for stories, reels and spooky promos that need suspense, mystery and maximum impact.