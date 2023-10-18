Ball Motion Title 2

Create a polished opener with a minimal, duotone aesthetic. This clean motion title pairs glossy 3D spheres with a refined diamond grid, bold headline and a supporting quote. Smooth slide-ins and subtle fades keep the focus on your message while the elegant 3D look adds depth and style. Ideal for intros, announcements, social posts and quick promos when you need clarity and impact without clutter. Easily edit text and colors to match your brand and deliver a modern, professional result in minutes.