Ball Motion Title 3
00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
73exports
Design clean, eye-catching titles with a modern 3D twist. This template features glossy spheres gliding along spiral paths over a minimal diagonal grid, with smooth kinetic typography for headlines, subheads, and quotes. Perfect for intros, inspirational snippets, and branded message cards. Customize fonts and colors to match your identity, toggle subtle chromatic aberration for extra polish, and render a refined, professional title sequence that fits a wide range of content.
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