Vivid Laser Stream - Square

Templates
/
Stream Overlay
Square
6-15s
Stream Screen
Screen
Neon
Glow
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Vivid Laser Stream - Square - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:09
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
MotionDesk profile image
Created by MotionDesk
8exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Energize your live streaming with a multipurpose stream screen overlay, pulsing with neon lasers and customizable reflections. Add your logo and tagline to this striking design, ensuring that your content captures attention on any display. The vivid Laser Stream template is ideal for content creators aiming for a unique style that resonates with viewers.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of MotionDesk
Vivid Laser Stream - Vertical Original theme video
Vivid Laser Stream - Vertical
Edit
By MotionDesk
9s
15
3
9
Energize your live streaming with a multipurpose stream screen overlay, pulsing with neon lasers and customizable reflections. Add your logo and tagline to this striking design, ensuring that your content captures attention on any display. The vivid Laser Stream template is ideal for content creators aiming for a unique style that resonates with viewers.
Vivid Laser Stream Original theme video
Vivid Laser Stream
Edit
By MotionDesk
9s
15
3
9
Energize your live streaming with a multipurpose stream screen overlay, pulsing with neon lasers and customizable reflections. Add your logo and tagline to this striking design, ensuring that your content captures attention on any display. The vivid Laser Stream template is ideal for content creators aiming for a unique style that resonates with viewers.
Laser Vortex Loop - Square Original theme video
Laser Vortex Loop - Square
Edit
By MotionDesk
10s
8
2
10
Dive deep into the glowing neon rings of the Laser Vortex Loop and let your brand be the guiding light. Fully customizable with your logo and color palette, this template offers a continual loop that weaves through levels of your identity. It's an immersive motion graphic that's ready to amplify your message on any display.
Laser Vortex Reveal - Square Original theme video
Laser Vortex Reveal - Square
Edit
By MotionDesk
11s
8
3
12
Step into the ring of mesmerizing motion with the Laser Vortex Reveal template. As the camera moves through luminous loops, your logo unveils itself with vibrant clarity. Perfect for creating that dramatic opener or powerful closer, simply customize logo, tagline, and colors, and let your brand shine bright in the limelight.
Electric Reveal - Square Original theme video
Electric Reveal - Square
Edit
By TippyTop
8s
9
3
13
Channel the power of raw energy with our Electric Reveal Template. Tailor-made for YouTube intros, gaming content, and brand promos, this high-voltage template zaps your logo onto the screen with a crackling neon glow. Customize the fonts, colors, and tagline to match your brand's identity, and publish a video that promises electrifying engagement.
Majestic Rays Reveal - Square Original theme video
Majestic Rays Reveal - Square
Edit
By PixBolt
7s
5
3
8
Step into the realm of sleek aesthetics with Majestic Rays Reveal template designed to elevate your brand. Your logo, etched in chrome, sails across a dreamscape of colors, flanked by mesmerizing rays. The depth of field brings every detail to life, ensuring your tagline resonates deeply with your audience. Ideal for intros or stand-alone visuals, this reveal is a brushed stroke of sophistication.
Energy Particles Reveal - Square Original theme video
Energy Particles Reveal - Square
Edit
By tarazz
10s
2
3
5
Give your logo the WOW factor with Energy Logo Reveal! This video template is perfect to create a stunning reveal of your brand. With color controls and an energetic style, you can quickly make an impressive logo animation that will captivate your audience. Get ready to amaze with Energy Logo Reveal!
Fast Neon Flash - Square Original theme video
Fast Neon Flash - Square
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
10
Introducing your logo with a brilliant neon glow and jaw-dropping sharpness, our Fast Neon Flash template brings an ultra high definition experience to your audience. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors, then watch as a luminous light ray and glittering edges transition to a glossy, original logo reveal. Perfect for anywhere you need a high-impact welcome or farewell.
