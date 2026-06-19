Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Gloss Pop 2 - Original - Poster image

Gloss Pop 2

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Intro
Caution tape
Kinetic typography
7exports
rating
Make your message impossible to miss with an urban, kinetic motion title. Diagonal text ribbons sweep across your scene while fluid, 3D bubble accents add depth and attitude. Perfect for punchy intros, hype promos, or section openers, this template features bold typography, vibrant colors, and smooth, energetic motion. Easily customize the headline, swap in your own background media, and fine‑tune colors and fonts to match any brand. If you need a fast, modern, and visually striking title sequence that grabs attention from the first frame, this template delivers.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us