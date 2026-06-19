Gloss Pop 3

Make a high‑impact opener with an urban, kinetic title packed with floating bubbles and bold tape frames. This transparent overlay drops onto your footage and drives attention with energetic motion, 3D spheres, and graphic typography. Easily customize the headline, font, and vibrant colors to match your brand. Perfect for intros, chapter slates, and quick promos where you need a striking, modern look in seconds. Add your media and audio, tweak the palette, and export a bold motion title that pops on social feeds and videos alike.