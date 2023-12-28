Kinetic Typography 2
00:20 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
98exports
Create eye-catching motion titles with a clean, monochrome aesthetic. This kinetic typography overlay features bold outlined text arranged in a stacked layout, animated with playful bounce for instant impact. It comes on a transparent background, so it layers seamlessly over any footage. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand or video style. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, and on-screen callouts when you want minimal, modern design with maximum readability.
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