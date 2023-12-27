Kinetic Typography 4

Elevate your visuals with a bold kinetic title overlay. This transparent, monochrome design sweeps dynamic text ribbons diagonally across the frame for instant impact. Customize the two headline lines, pick your font, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, or striking title cards over footage. The minimal, geometric style and fluid motion keep focus on your message while adding energetic rhythm. Quick to edit, easy to export, and designed to layer cleanly over any background.