Magic Logo Reveal - Post

Add a touch of cinematic magic to your brand with a particle logo reveal that builds from flowing dust trails into a bold mark. Subtle smoke and glow create an atmospheric, high-contrast scene that works brilliantly for intros or outros. Easily personalize background, particle, smoke and text colors, keep your original logo colors if you prefer, and display a clean tagline beneath the final lockup. Designed for smooth, fluid motion and available in multiple aspect ratios, this logo animation delivers a polished, modern identity sting in seconds.