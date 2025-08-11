Menu
Created by motionsparrow
8exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
4videos
1image
3texts
1font
1audio
Captivate the hearts of students and educators with our vibrant Back To School template. Dive into the three-dimensional playground of a new academic year while showcasing your brand or school's spirit. With the ability to integrate your logo, images, and custom text, this ready-to-publish video makes the perfect introduction or memorable moment catcher for any educational platform or social media channel.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
By motionsparrow
9s
2
5
11
Infuse your brand narrative with a burst of creativity using the 3D Sketch School Intro template! Introduce your content with hand-drawn animations and 3D pencil sketches tailored for educational materials or children's videos. Effortlessly incorporate your logo, images, videos, and customized text to create a ready-to-publish video that's playful, vibrant, and captivating.
By motionsparrow
10s
1
8
9
Take your viewers on a galactic journey with our vibrant Space Kids Cuties Opener. Perfect for children's projects and fun-filled intros, it includes dynamic photo slots alongside cute 3D elements. Personalize with your brand's logo, tagline, and custom colors to make those precious moments truly unforgettable. Engage kids and adults alike with a video that's ready to publish and out of this world!
By motionsparrow
9s
9
8
11
Bring a modern twist to your brand reveal with our edgy Wild Grunge Intro template. Crafted with grunge brush effects, it enhances logos and text with vibrant colors and dynamic animation. A simple, stylish way to introduce or wrap up your content, this video is perfect for ads, presentations, or social media. Customize it easily with your logo, text, and brand colors, ready to mesmerize your audience in full-screen glory.
By motionsparrow
12s
5
9
8
Express your affection with flair using the Sweetheart Greetings Intro template, where bold typography meets playful designs. Customize your heartfelt message and make this Valentine's Day stand out on any platform. This template is a love letter to creativity, perfect for sending warm wishes or announcing your special event. Ready to publish, just add your personal touch and watch the love spread.
By onbothsides
9s
5
3
15
Spread the love and dazzle your audience with our enchanting Valentine's Day Opener. Edit the text to pen your personal message, select from heartwarming animations or ready-made lettering, and top it off with a texture that speaks romance. It’s a melody of love at your fingertips, ideal for creating an unforgettable intro or a stand-alone greeting this season of hearts. Try it now and watch love unfurl on the screen!
By motionsparrow
10s
28
11
10
Dive into the world of artistic logo reveals with our Playful Brand Intro template. Each stroke ushers in a new layer of your brand's story, complemented by a playful ball animation that artfully exposes your logo. Adjust the image, text, fonts, and colors with ease, crafting an evocative and engaging visual message designed to be shared and celebrated across digital platforms.
By Besed
6s
2
2
9
Dynamic Logo is a new, amazing and dynamically animated template
By ToresMotion
7s
2
3
8
Color Logo Reveal is a fun and fresh template. A bright, colorful and energetically animated liquid motion logo reveal. This template features 1 logo placeholder and 1 editable tagline. Easily style it to match your own brand with the full color controller. Absolutely perfect as an opener to your Youtube and Facebook channels, presentations, TV shows, commercials, broadcasts, slideshows, promos and event videos. Simply make a short, clean and dynamic logo reveal that's bursting with energy.
