Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Comedy Night Promo

Templates
/
Branding
6-15s
Landscape
Microphone
Podcast
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Arts & Culture
More details
Podcast Comedy Stage Opener - Original - Poster image
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
8exports
11 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
2videos
1image
4texts
1font
1audio
Step into the spotlight with our Comedy Night Promo that sets the stage for laughs and entertainment. Perfect for stand-up shows and comedy podcasts, this template lets you effortlessly inject your humor into its modern design. Personalize with vivid colors, punchlines, logos, and more to captivate your audience and get them chuckling before the show even starts!
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Merge Stroke Clean Reveal Original theme video
Merge Stroke Clean Reveal
Edit
By Moysher
7s
5
5
17
Watch the visual alchemy as two logos merge into one on our Merge Stroke Clean Reveal template. The reveal begins with a sleek extruded line that traces their outlines, transforming them into a unified symbol of your brand's alliance. Tailor the final composite with your tagline, fonts, and brand colors, creating an exclusive reveal that's perfect for any platform. This template is not just a video; it's the story of your brand's evolution.
Nightmare Pumpkin Intro Original Theme theme video
Nightmare Pumpkin Intro
Edit
By milinkovic
11s
5
3
10
Catapult your audience into a spooky spectacle with the Nightmare Pumpkin Intro. This template brings your Halloween content to life with a menacing pumpkin animation and eerie, atmospheric effects. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a chillingly memorable reveal. Perfect for seasonal promotions, event teasers, or social media posts that demand attention and a touch of fright.
Partnership Energy Swirl Reveal Original theme video
Partnership Energy Swirl Reveal
Edit
By MotionBank21
9s
8
3
13
Catapult your collaboration into motion with the Partnership Energy Swirl Reveal. This dynamic template surrounds your logos or messages with swirling streams of vibrant energy before unveiling them in a powerful, modern style. Customize with your logos, tagline, and brand colors to create a seamless partnership showcase. Perfect for corporate alliances, joint announcements, or co-branded campaigns that demand a bold and engaging introduction across social media, presentations, or promotional videos.
Merge Touch Of Class Reveal Original Theme theme video
Merge Touch Of Class Reveal
Edit
By milinkovic
8s
5
5
17
Introduce your brand with the touch of minimalism that speaks volumes. The Merge Touch of Class Reveal template uses smooth transitions and refined animations to subtly bring your logo and tagline to light. Perfect for businesses and personal brands aiming for an elegant, clutter-free aesthetic. Tailor the colors to fit your brand and create a polished, ready-to-publish video that captivates from the first finger touch.
Partnership Touch Of Class Reveal Original Theme theme video
Partnership Touch Of Class Reveal
Edit
By milinkovic
8s
5
4
17
Introduce your brand with the touch of minimalism that speaks volumes. The Partnership Touch of Class Reveal template uses smooth transitions and refined animations to subtly bring your logo and tagline to light. Perfect for businesses and personal brands aiming for an elegant, clutter-free aesthetic. Tailor the colors to fit your brand and create a polished, ready-to-publish video that captivates from the first finger touch.
Analog Echo Reveal Original theme video
Analog Echo Reveal
Edit
By tinomotion
10s
5
2
7
Step back in time with our nostalgic Analog Echo Reveal template that merges vintage charm and modern branding. Watch as light leaks and a classic CRT effect build suspense, culminating in a glitchy, edge-of-your-seat reveal of your logo. Perfect for any platform, this video is ready to publish, making it simple to add a distinctive touch to your content with your own logo and colors.
Partnership 3D Flip Clean Unveil Original theme video
Partnership 3D Flip Clean Unveil
Edit
By MotionBank21
9s
6
6
16
Launch a new era of partnership with the Partnership 3D Flip Clean Unveil. This masterpiece seamlessly blends your logos and messages with fluid 3D animations, creating an unforgettable reveal. Perfect for vibrant social media showcases or polished professional presentations, it’s fully customizable to match your collaborative vision and deliver a message that resonates across any display.
Digital Age Intro Original theme video
Digital Age Intro
Edit
By MotionBank21
10s
7
3
10
Embark on a digital journey with the Digital Age Intro, a high-definition intro that teleports your brand into the realm of innovation. With sleek animations and a modern tech aesthetic, you can add your logo, tagline, and brand colors to forge a reveal that's as cutting-edge as your vision. Ideal for tech startups or any content that requires a compelling, futuristic twist.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us