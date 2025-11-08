Try for free
Fluid Smoke Vision Intro

Templates
/
Branding
6-15s
Landscape
Liquid
Paint
Smoke
Abstract
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
More details
Fluid Smoke Vision Intro - Original - Poster image
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
13exports
12 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
5texts
1font
1audio
Set the stage with elegance and allure using our dynamic Fluid Smoke Vision Intro template. Smooth smoke transitions and soft light flows bring your brand to life in a cinematic dance of visual harmony. Perfect for intros, music videos, or branding, simply add your logo and text to create a masterpiece that's ready to enchant your audience on any display.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Liquid Paint Logo Original theme video
Liquid Paint Logo
Edit
By bucketinfoo
8s
4
3
13
Reveal your logo with this flat, cel animation looking template.
Colorful Brush Promo Original theme video
Colorful Brush Promo
Edit
By re4ee
15s
21
10
5
Colorful Brush Promo is an artistically animated opener that uses a stunning combination of effects to reveal your media. A fast intro to your art presentations, travel slideshows, TV shows, commercials, promotions and upcoming event videos.
Fluid Youtube Actions Original theme video
Fluid Youtube Actions
Edit
By bucketinfoo
8s
3
7
5
Awesome liquid animation with youtube call to action buttons.
Paint Bold Print Works Original theme video
Paint Bold Print Works
Edit
By motionsparrow
12s
1
9
16
This is a dynamic and creative template that is perfect for any project that requires vibrant abstract visual effects. Featuring bold ink pigment printing, this template brings your messages to life with powerful brush strokes and vibrant colors. The pure white background and gorgeous Gobo shadows highlight the modern and stylish look of this eye-catching screensaver.
Comic Sketch Bubbles Intro Original theme video
Comic Sketch Bubbles Intro
Edit
By motionsparrow
11s
21
10
11
Add a splash of whimsy to your projects with our Comic Sketch Bubbles Intro template. Infuse each frame with personality using colorful doodles and comic speech bubbles. Customize with your logo, text, and chosen colors to create vibrant slideshows suitable for creative presentations, lively vlogs, and engaging social content. It's never been easier to stand out while getting your message across with a playful flair!
Brush Scribbles Intro Original theme video
Brush Scribbles Intro
Edit
By motionsparrow
8s
21
7
7
Step into the world of creativity with our bold scribble animation! This Brush Scribbles Intro template injects a burst of energy into your content with vibrant brush strokes and a lively vibe. Showcase your logo and branding with eye-catching dynamism, making your art promotions and social media projects pop. Customize with your text, logo, images, and colors for a standout reveal that's as unique as your creative vision.
Artistic Splash Reveal Original theme video
Artistic Splash Reveal
Edit
By 12artlife12
10s
8
3
10
Dive into a world where color and movement bring your brand to life. The Artistic Splash Reveal template transforms your logo reveal into a vibrant, flowing masterpiece. Your logo springs from an expressive paint blot, capturing the essence of creation. This versatile motion graphics video fits seamlessly into projects needing a dash of artistry and can be customized to align with your narrative.
Splash Reveal Original theme video
Splash Reveal
Edit
By MotionDesk
10s
25
4
13
Discover a vibrant method to launch your brand with our artistic Splash Reveal template. Witness as dynamic paint drops cascade onto a live-action background, culminating in the playful revelation of your brand's logo. Customize this video with your fonts, colors, and tagline for a result that stands out on platforms like YouTube or Facebook. Perfect for ads, intros, or engaging presentations, your brand story unfolds with creative flair.
