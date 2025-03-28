en
Created by motionsparrow
30exports
17 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
4videos
1image
6texts
2fonts
1audio
Energize your audience with a powerful story told through the Glass Breaker Opener slideshow template. Designed to captivate, it features shattering glass effects and bold, sporty typography for events that pack a punch. Customize with your videos, images, and brand colors to create an unstoppable, ready-to-publish video.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
By Harchenko
17s
28
19
13
Stylish Opener is an ultramodern opener template with fast moving images that reveal your logo. This template contains 9 media placeholders, 7 text placeholders and a logo or text placeholder. A neat way to display your portfolio, sports and fashion photos. Make powerful intros, video recaps or outros in the matter of clicks!
By motiondrum
20s
21
20
12
Step into the spotlight with our Paper Collage Intro template. Its grunge intro and paper collage aesthetics will transform your content into a work of art. With customizable options for logos, images, videos, text, fonts, and colors, you'll have the creative freedom to tell a story that's uniquely yours. Attract your audience with a visual story that's as engaging as it is memorable, presented in high-definition and ready to captivate.
By MR.Alex
22s
24
40
14
Modern Opener
By any_motion
18s
25
17
10
Sport Promo 3 is an unique template with dynamic text animations and trendy transitioning effects. It contains 9 media holders, 5 editable text layers, 1 logo holder. Impress your audience with this raw and actively animated template.
By MR.Alex
17s
24
27
8
Modern Fashion Opener
By Besed
29s
21
46
13
Dynamic Opener is an unique and well-timed title edit template
By Moysher
15s
26
19
7
A dynamic project that uses a cool combination of text animation and transition effects to reveal and enhance your products, images, or videos. Impress your audience with this fast and creatively animated 4k video, perfect for showcasing new collections, but also available in 17 different, industry inspired, use-case media combinations.
By motionsparrow
30s
22
34
13
Bring your presentations and memories to life with a touch of glass-inspired style. Our Visual Elegance Frame template transcends plain slideshows with customizable media and text placeholders, and room for your logo. Personalize fonts and colors to match your brand, crafting ready-to-publish videos perfect for capturing attention and captivating storytelling.
