en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
00:00/00:18
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by motionsparrow
13exports
19 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
6texts
3fonts
1audio
Create an aura of elegance and thrill with our lavish Gold Luxury Casino template. Watch as gold accents and sleek animations bring a sense of luxury to your brand's visual storytelling. Fully customizable with your logo, text, fonts, and colors, this video is perfect for delivering eye-catching content on platforms like YouTube or Facebook. Ideal for those seeking a dramatic touch of class.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
By bbpixel
15s
2
3
4
Logo Mockup Denim Print features 3 interesting camera angles accompanied by an elegant depth of field effect for a photo-realistic, classy, showcase of your logo. Comes in Denim Print, Foilstamp, Metallic Badge, Pencil Sketch, and Luxury Reflection background options.
By bbpixel
30s
26
7
15
Christmas Wishes is an elegant, festive animation and it is a perfect way to wish something nice to your family, friends, business partners, colleagues, and customers. Features magical falling snow, various particle effects, and your wishes dipped in gold or silver accompanied by light rays. Perfect for creating Christmas Intros, Holiday Greetings, Corporate, Business Seasonal Greetings, Family Greetings, Church Christmas Videos, New Year related videos, etc.
By mocarg
22s
8
4
20
Cinematic 3D Reveal is a breathtaking metallic 3D logo reveal inspired by the intros of DC's film universe! Customize it from head to toe with controls for various colors and advanced effects (reflections, glow, blur and materials). This is the perfect start for your own branded universe.
By MotionBox
29s
6
16
8
Poker Slideshow is a super cool looking and creatively animated template that uses a stunning blend of live-action footage and motion graphics to reveal and enhance your media. A great way to promote and advertise your online casinos, poker tournaments, contests and competitions. Impress your audience and go all-in with this fantastic template.
By mocarg
16s
24
5
4
As your product takes center stage, our dynamic camera orbits reveal the compelling journey of your product jar. Immerse viewers in glossy scenes that transition to an in-depth label encounter. This professional promo, begging for your customization, awaits to elevate your marketing with a high-definition story ready to make waves across platforms.
By S_WorX
17s
24
7
10
Infuse your brand's story with charm by choosing our customizable Cinematic Pet template, tailored to display your text, imagery, and video content with personality. Perfect for social media intros and beyond, this video template brings your message to life in a heartwarming manner. Dive into a full-screen experience that enchants your audience and reflects your unique style. Make every second count with colors and fonts that speak your vibe.
By AlexG1985
16s
6
2
13
Mechanical Logo is a cool template with a dynamic camera fly through animated gears, and revealing a metallic style logo through a mechanism. A powerful introduction to your movies, commercials, trailers, teasers, TV shows, commercials, promos and event videos. Impress your audience with this animated template
By S_WorX
20s
5
6
17
Set the stage for your brand with our Academy Awards Intro. Picture your logo or text, spotlit like a star on the red carpet, awaiting its grand unveiling. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand's look. Create a stunning video perfect for YouTube or presentations that's ready to dominate the full-screen with no further editing.
Menu
Templates
Solutions