Gritty Collage Intro - Vertical
Created by motionsparrow
26exports
8 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
6videos
1image
5texts
2fonts
1audio
Unveil your brand's essence with an artful twist in our Gritty Collage Intro template. Embrace the aesthetic of hand-drawn elements layered with gritty textures and photo transitions. Customize fonts, add your images or video, and let your logo take center stage as you roll out a captivating intro for YouTube or your social channels.
8s
21
13
9
By Skvifi
8s
21
28
30
Promote your travel deals and promotions across all social media and video marketing platforms with an animated promo video. Add your images, customize the text and adapt colors to fit your branding, style, and special offer. Available in 3 formats.
By vivace_studio
9s
24
13
15
Showcase life's captivating moments with the Fast Photos Opener template. From birthdays to wildlife encounters, let each slide transition smoothly to narrate your story. Use personal customization options to highlight your brand, making it ideal for advertisements, presentations, or memory montages. Transform your content into a stunning visual masterpiece that's set to impress.
By vivace_studio
7s
21
19
8
Torn Papers Stomp is a fast and energetically animated template with a modern look, fresh style and trendy transitioning effect.
By Goldenmotion
8s
21
15
10
Capture and hold your audience's attention with an engaging, professional Creative Smooth Flow reveal. Sleek images seamlessly merge with dynamic titles and modern transitions, culminating in a stunning display of your logo and slogan. This template is perfectly suited for any screen, perfect for advertising or educational content.
By Promak
13s
22
28
21
Create stunning introductions for your videos with our Clean Style Opener template. Designed for a seamless viewing experience, this template lets you combine images, video clips, and custom text with dynamic animations and vibrant visuals. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, or professional presentations, it's sure to captivate your audience and set a professional tone from the very start.
By AirwavesMedia
15s
21
26
11
Bring your story to life with our Quick Typo Intro template that blends smooth animations and dynamic shapes. Perfect for everything from fashion portfolios to product presentations, this versatile video is a trendy intro that will make an impact. Customize with your logo, images, videos, and text to create a seamless, high-definition narrative tailored to your brand.
By Mr_Free
13s
21
14
8
Craft a story that moves at the speed of your ideas with our animated Dynamic Journey Opener template. Dynamic line transitions and modern text animations add a stylish flair to your portfolio, new products, or cherished memories. With customizable colors, fonts, and more, you're the director of your own vibrant narrative. Perfect for sports, fashion, and travel stories, ready to capture hearts and views.
