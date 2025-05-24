en
Holo Strike Opener

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Gun
Fast
Gradient
Shape
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Gaming
Sports
More details
Holo Strike Opener - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
9exports
9 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1image
5texts
2fonts
1audio
Step into the gaming arena with the Holo Strike Opener template. Perfect for esports enthusiasts and content creators, this video bursts onto the screen with 3D effects like a karambit knife and an AK-47. Customize colors, fonts, and text to match your gaming brand, and make a high-impact entry with cinematic flair in your next video project.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
