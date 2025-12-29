Menu
Looped Stream Screen 1
Created by motionsparrow
7exports
4 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1text
1font
1audio
Transform your live streams with the Looped Stream Screens Pack, bursting with retro gaming excitement and vibrant motion. It's more than just an opening title; it's an animated journey that captivates your audience from ‘Starting Soon’ to ‘BRB’ and beyond. Personalize with your choice of fonts and colors, and you're ready to go live with a professional edge that keeps viewers coming back for more.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
By Tikhiy
5s
4
2
14
Set the scene for your content with a burst of color and creativity using our latest Handmade Unveil template. Perfect as a punchy intro, it frames your title amidst abstract sketches and a rippling paper animation that draws your audience into your story. With customization options for your logo and colors, it’s the bold statement your brand deserves — all ready to be woven into your next video masterpiece.
By Besed
5s
3
2
13
Dynamic Comics Logo is a rhythm template with colorful and crazily animated shape layers that stylishly combine to create a cool looking logo reveal.
By sony_vision
3s
7
2
33
This stinger transition is a part of 80's Stream Screen twitch overlay package. You can fine-tune the transition by changing the design, appearance
By kudos
2s
3
1
8
This stinger transition is a part of Ethno twitch overlay package. You can easily customize the colors of it to your liking!
By _27
3s
25
1
4
Shape Transitions in the style of the Gate.
By _27
5s
8
1
3
A pack of 7 Shape animations Transitions
By kudos
2s
3
1
4
This stinger transition is a part of Soft twitch overlay package. You can easily customize the colors of it to your liking!
By Tikhiy
4s
3
3
13
Take a trip back to the millennium with our dynamic Y2K Retro Title template. This homage to the retro y2k style offers customizable text, color schemes, and animations, making sure your video resonates with nostalgia and vibrancy. This template integrates this throwback motion as a foundational element in your next video editing project to capture that quintessential old-school cool.
