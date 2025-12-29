Menu
Looped Stream Screen 4
Created by motionsparrow
6exports
4 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1text
1font
1audio
Transform your live streams with the Looped Stream Screens Pack, bursting with retro gaming excitement and vibrant motion. It's more than just an opening title; it's an animated journey that captivates your audience from ‘Starting Soon’ to ‘BRB’ and beyond. Personalize with your choice of fonts and colors, and you're ready to go live with a professional edge that keeps viewers coming back for more.
Best of motionsparrow
By Tikhiy
5s
4
2
14
Set the scene for your content with a burst of color and creativity using our latest Handmade Unveil template. Perfect as a punchy intro, it frames your title amidst abstract sketches and a rippling paper animation that draws your audience into your story. With customization options for your logo and colors, it’s the bold statement your brand deserves — all ready to be woven into your next video masterpiece.
By Besed
5s
3
2
13
Dynamic Comics Logo is a rhythm template with colorful and crazily animated shape layers that stylishly combine to create a cool looking logo reveal.
By HannaDarling
6s
1
3
11
Give your videos a modern, artistic flair with our Drawing Lower Third template. With bold typography and playful animated sketches, it brings character and energy to any project. Customize names, roles, and colors to match your brand and make your content stand out. Perfect for YouTube intros, vlogs, and creative videos.
By HannaDarling
6s
1
3
13
By HannaDarling
6s
1
4
15
By HannaDarling
6s
1
4
16
By HannaDarling
6s
1
4
13
By HannaDarling
6s
1
4
16
