Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Minimal Voxel Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Sphere
Cube
Pixels
Abstract
Shape
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Minimal Voxel Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
11exports
11 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1image
4texts
1font
1audio
Introduce your brand with sophistication using our Minimal Voxel Reveal template. Its clean lines and modern aesthetic unfold elegantly across a white canvas with voxelized depth, capped by a stunning logo reveal. Ideal for any promotional material, presentations, or postcards, easily tailor it with your own text, fonts, colors, and tagline. Your brand deserves this sleek, contemporary introduction. Showcase it with pride!
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Colorful Rolling Opener Original theme video
Colorful Rolling Opener
Edit
By motionsparrow
10s
21
14
10
Dive into the majestic world of motion graphics with a template that brings your brand into the spotlight. This Colorful Rolling Opener template orchestrates a captivating array of multimedia, text, and your logo to tell your story on a canvas. It's a multipurpose masterpiece waiting for your personal touch with customizable colors and fonts to resonate with your audience.
Physics Rolling Logo Reveal Original theme video
Physics Rolling Logo Reveal
Edit
By v.createvfx
9s
2
3
7
Physics Rolling Logo Reveal is an epic and cinematic look for your promos, film openers, or any other intro, YouTube videos intro, short file opener.
Voxel Rush Intro Original theme video
Voxel Rush Intro
Edit
By motionsparrow
10s
2
3
13
Transform your brand's visual identity with our vibrant and dynamic Voxel Rush Intro template. Dive into a dynamic 3D world woven with emojis, indicators, and amusing elements, culminating in a stylish mosaic logo unveiling. Tailor fonts and hues to match your corporate palette, perfect for screen design and social content.
Soft Soap Bubble Reveal Original theme video
Soft Soap Bubble Reveal
Edit
By Frolov
12s
6
3
7
Soft Soap Bubble Reveal is a 3D logo reveal where a soap bubble transforms into a pearl and disappears revealing the brand. This project will emphasize the uniqueness of your brand and give it a twist! Change settings to display a custom title or logo.
Cheerful 3D Reveal Original theme video
Cheerful 3D Reveal
Edit
By motionsparrow
13s
10
6
17
Make each introduction a colorful event with our Cheerful 3D Reveal. Tailored for high-definition widescreen displays, this template lets you weave your brand's narrative with customizable joy. Alter colors, fonts, and text to match your unique brand and leave your audience enthralled in a fun-filled world that's unforgettably yours. Ideal for driving sales with a high-spirited touch.
Geosphere Abstract Original theme video
Geosphere Abstract
Edit
By MotionBank21
8s
11
2
8
Explore the artistry of motion with our Geosphere Abstract reveal video, boasting a contemporary dance of unfolding geometry that's bound to enthrall. The mesmerizing flow of shapes and colors captivates your audience, making it an ideal choice for chic presentations or video intros. Customize with your logo and color scheme for that signature finish.
Unfolding Cube Original theme video
Unfolding Cube
Edit
By MotionBank21
6s
8
2
7
This template is a perfect fusion of geometric precision and dynamic elegance. The cubes unfold with rhythmic precision, revealing a sophisticated play of shapes and lines. Ideal for presentations, video intros, or any project requiring a touch of modern sophistication. Customize Cube Unfolding effortlessly with your logo and color scheme, ensuring a personalized touch that aligns with your brand identity. Elevate your visual content with this SEO-friendly template, where every unfolding cube tells a story of geometric artistry and dynamic grace. Let Cube Unfolding redefine your visual narrative with its unique blend of form and elegance.
Dynamic Cube Original 1 theme video
Dynamic Cube
Edit
By MotionBank21
8s
9
2
5
Introduce your brand with a mesmerizing dance of geometry using our Dynamic Cube template. Precision-engineered cube animations offer a contemporary flair, setting the stage for your logo to shine. Customize colors and animations to align with your brand's identity. Ideal for creating a modern, attention-grabbing video for any platform.
