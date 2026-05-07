Youtube intro for cooking channel
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K-Pop Vibes Opener - Original - Poster image

Pastel Pop

00:17 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 7 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Cute
Intro
Title sequence
Cartoon
Music
8exports
rating
Bring K‑pop flair to your videos with a playful, pastel opener packed with hearts, stars and lively motion. This template blends bold cartoon titles, cute iconography and energetic transitions to spotlight your photos, headlines and announcements, then lands on a clean logo reveal. Multiple media and text scenes let you tease events, showcase artists, or hype a release in seconds. Ideal for music promos, concert teasers and channel intros, with easy color and font controls to match your brand. Add your visuals, tune the palette, and export a vibrant opener your audience will love.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us