Pastel Pop

Bring K‑pop flair to your videos with a playful, pastel opener packed with hearts, stars and lively motion. This template blends bold cartoon titles, cute iconography and energetic transitions to spotlight your photos, headlines and announcements, then lands on a clean logo reveal. Multiple media and text scenes let you tease events, showcase artists, or hype a release in seconds. Ideal for music promos, concert teasers and channel intros, with easy color and font controls to match your brand. Add your visuals, tune the palette, and export a vibrant opener your audience will love.