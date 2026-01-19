Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Romantic Valentine 3D Intro
Created by motionsparrow
52exports
12 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
2videos
1image
4texts
2fonts
1audio
Set hearts aflutter with our Romantic Valentine 3D Intro template, designed to spread love far and wide. Glossy Valentine visuals and gentle pastel hues glide across the screen, enhancing the warmth of your content. This template is just what you need for holiday promotions, love stories, or wedding projects. Customize it with personal touches, photos, videos, and your sweet nothings wrapped up in a breathtaking reveal. Perfect for YouTube or social media, where love always finds a way.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
By MotionBank21
10s
4
3
10
Let every frame blossom with our Romantic Petals template, designed to wrap your logo and tagline in romantic elegance. Watch delicate petals dance gracefully around your brand, perfect for creating an emotional connection in wedding videos, anniversary highlights, or emotional brand stories. Capture the essence of warmth and love with a customizable, ready-to-publish video perfect for any displays.
By MotionBank21
10s
11
2
8
Our Magical Lovely Reveal template adds a touch of romance to your brand's story. As 3D hearts soar around your logo, creating a captivating scene, a narrative unfolds before the viewer's eyes. Customize this template with your colors to weave an unforgettable visual tale. Prepared for multi-screen viewing, it's a video that will make your audience fall in love with it, time and time again.
By motionsparrow
14s
7
3
6
Let your brand story unfold with a touch of romance using our Heartfelt Valentine's Wishes template. With a magical trail of love and majestic ambiance, your logo, accompanied by your heartfelt tagline, becomes the cornerstone for a sophisticated reveal. It's perfect for creating that special moment in advertising or setting the mood in multimedia presentations. Customize fonts and colors to suit your style. Captivate your audience with elegance.
By onbothsides
7s
7
5
19
Set hearts aflutter and capture the essence of romance with our opulent Valentine's Day Stickers opener. Perfect for promotions, it lets you layer your message alongside enchanting visuals. Tailor this template with your logo, text, font, and color choices, and watch your brand love story unfold in a striking and memorable reveal, ready to enchant YouTube audiences and Twitter aficionados alike.
By motionsparrow
12s
22
14
8
Your love story deserves a grand reveal with this Valentine's Day Cards template. Adorn your Valentine's greetings, wedding events or loving tributes with delicate animated illustrations that evoke tenderness. With extensive customization options, including logo, tagline, and personal media, you can craft an unforgettable message that resonates with the heart.
By milinkovic
8s
3
2
3
Create a stunning visual journey with our Graceful Frames template. Experience the beauty as elegant 3D frames gently fall, unveiling your logo or image. Whether it's wedding day memories, love stories, movie trailers, or anniversary videos, this motion graphics video is the perfect addition. Capture your audience's attention with this exquisitely designed template that brings elegance and sophistication to your content. Simply customize with your logo or image, and let the frames tell your unique story.
By MotionBank21
13s
8
2
8
Infuse your message with the whimsy of romance using our Romantic Reveal template. As hearts flutter across the canvas, each one symbolizes a tender sentiment, perfect for expressing emotions in special moments. Customize it by adding your logo and brand colors, crafting a heartfelt expression ready for high-definition display on every platform.
By MotionBank21
11s
9
2
8
Step inside the Loving Hearts Unveil, where your logo takes center stage amidst a charming cascade of vibrant hearts. Perfect for wedding videographers and romantic campaigns, this reveal animation pulses with the rhythm of affection. Customize colors to match your style, and captivate viewers with a video that resonates with the heartbeat of love and unity.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help