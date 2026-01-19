Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Romantic Valentine 3D Intro

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
6-15s
Landscape
Wedding
Love
Holidays
3D Motion Graphics
Logo Animation
Full HD
More details
Romantic Valentine 3D Intro - Original - Poster image
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
52exports
12 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
2videos
1image
4texts
2fonts
1audio
Set hearts aflutter with our Romantic Valentine 3D Intro template, designed to spread love far and wide. Glossy Valentine visuals and gentle pastel hues glide across the screen, enhancing the warmth of your content. This template is just what you need for holiday promotions, love stories, or wedding projects. Customize it with personal touches, photos, videos, and your sweet nothings wrapped up in a breathtaking reveal. Perfect for YouTube or social media, where love always finds a way.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Romantic Petals Original theme video
Romantic Petals
Edit
By MotionBank21
10s
4
3
10
Let every frame blossom with our Romantic Petals template, designed to wrap your logo and tagline in romantic elegance. Watch delicate petals dance gracefully around your brand, perfect for creating an emotional connection in wedding videos, anniversary highlights, or emotional brand stories. Capture the essence of warmth and love with a customizable, ready-to-publish video perfect for any displays.
Magical Lovely Reveal Original theme video
Magical Lovely Reveal
Edit
By MotionBank21
10s
11
2
8
Our Magical Lovely Reveal template adds a touch of romance to your brand's story. As 3D hearts soar around your logo, creating a captivating scene, a narrative unfolds before the viewer's eyes. Customize this template with your colors to weave an unforgettable visual tale. Prepared for multi-screen viewing, it's a video that will make your audience fall in love with it, time and time again.
Heartfelt Valentine's Wishes Original theme video
Heartfelt Valentine's Wishes
Edit
By motionsparrow
14s
7
3
6
Let your brand story unfold with a touch of romance using our Heartfelt Valentine's Wishes template. With a magical trail of love and majestic ambiance, your logo, accompanied by your heartfelt tagline, becomes the cornerstone for a sophisticated reveal. It's perfect for creating that special moment in advertising or setting the mood in multimedia presentations. Customize fonts and colors to suit your style. Captivate your audience with elegance.
Valentine's Day Stickers Original theme video
Valentine's Day Stickers
Edit
By onbothsides
7s
7
5
19
Set hearts aflutter and capture the essence of romance with our opulent Valentine's Day Stickers opener. Perfect for promotions, it lets you layer your message alongside enchanting visuals. Tailor this template with your logo, text, font, and color choices, and watch your brand love story unfold in a striking and memorable reveal, ready to enchant YouTube audiences and Twitter aficionados alike.
Valentine's Day Cards Original theme video
Valentine's Day Cards
Edit
By motionsparrow
12s
22
14
8
Your love story deserves a grand reveal with this Valentine's Day Cards template. Adorn your Valentine's greetings, wedding events or loving tributes with delicate animated illustrations that evoke tenderness. With extensive customization options, including logo, tagline, and personal media, you can craft an unforgettable message that resonates with the heart.
Graceful Frames Original theme video
Graceful Frames
Edit
By milinkovic
8s
3
2
3
Create a stunning visual journey with our Graceful Frames template. Experience the beauty as elegant 3D frames gently fall, unveiling your logo or image. Whether it's wedding day memories, love stories, movie trailers, or anniversary videos, this motion graphics video is the perfect addition. Capture your audience's attention with this exquisitely designed template that brings elegance and sophistication to your content. Simply customize with your logo or image, and let the frames tell your unique story.
Romantic Reveal Original theme video
Romantic Reveal
Edit
By MotionBank21
13s
8
2
8
Infuse your message with the whimsy of romance using our Romantic Reveal template. As hearts flutter across the canvas, each one symbolizes a tender sentiment, perfect for expressing emotions in special moments. Customize it by adding your logo and brand colors, crafting a heartfelt expression ready for high-definition display on every platform.
Loving Hearts Unveil Original theme video
Loving Hearts Unveil
Edit
By MotionBank21
11s
9
2
8
Step inside the Loving Hearts Unveil, where your logo takes center stage amidst a charming cascade of vibrant hearts. Perfect for wedding videographers and romantic campaigns, this reveal animation pulses with the rhythm of affection. Customize colors to match your style, and captivate viewers with a video that resonates with the heartbeat of love and unity.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us