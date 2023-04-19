Layering Glitch Reveal

Drop in your mark and unleash a fast, high-impact logo animation. This digital glitch opener blends neon RGB split, HUD accents, light trails and speed lines across a dark backdrop for a bold, futuristic vibe. The logo assembles from fragments, locks center with a clean tagline, and holds for a strong finish—perfect for intros or outros. Energetic motion, crisp geometry and glowing outlines make your brand pop in seconds.