Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Rectangle Dance - Promo - Post - Original - Poster image

Rectangle Dance - Promo - Post

01:00 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 14 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Slideshow
Title sequence
Rectangle shape
105exports
rating
Create a clean, modern promo that puts your message first. This template pairs bold typography with a crisp two‑column layout, sliding panels, and smooth transitions. Drop in your photos or videos, edit headlines and descriptions, adjust brand colors and fonts, and finish with a polished logo scene. Its minimal, geometric styling is ideal for corporate, agency, and product promos, as well as general announcements and showcases. Fast to customize and easy to adapt across channels, it delivers a professional slideshow and title sequence look without the hassle.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us