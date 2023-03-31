Slideshow - Gradient Geometry - Vertical

Showcase your brand with a clean, modern slideshow built around geometric media frames and bold titles. Smooth slide and wipe transitions keep momentum while gradients and refined typography deliver a polished, corporate feel. Perfect for promos, case studies, and presentations, it adapts seamlessly to horizontal, vertical, and square formats. Add your photos or clips, customize colors and fonts, and finish with a confident logo scene. Create an elegant video that communicates clearly and looks great on every platform.