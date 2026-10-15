Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Harvest Script - Original - Poster image

Leaf & Ochre

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Autumn
Leaf
Brush strokes
Paint reveal
13exports
rating
Bring a cozy fall vibe to your videos with a transparent autumn motion title. Hand-painted brush strokes and warm earth tones frame your headline within an organic oval swash, surrounded by elegant foliage. Choose from multiple title designs and fine-tune fonts and colors to match your brand. Smooth paint reveals and gentle floating motion keep the focus on your message while adding seasonal character. Ideal for intros, overlays, seasonal promos, menus, and announcements across social, film, and broadcast.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us