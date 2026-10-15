Leaf & Ochre

Bring a cozy fall vibe to your videos with a transparent autumn motion title. Hand-painted brush strokes and warm earth tones frame your headline within an organic oval swash, surrounded by elegant foliage. Choose from multiple title designs and fine-tune fonts and colors to match your brand. Smooth paint reveals and gentle floating motion keep the focus on your message while adding seasonal character. Ideal for intros, overlays, seasonal promos, menus, and announcements across social, film, and broadcast.