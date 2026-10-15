Y2K Overload

Make a loud first impression with a retro‑digital logo intro. This energetic 3D tunnel blasts through neon grids, checkerboards, and stacked pop‑up windows before landing on a clean, centered brand reveal. The Y2K‑inspired look mixes bold geometric shapes, gradient cylinders, emoji accents, and a stylized sunset for playful tech nostalgia. Ideal for tech channels, creators, and events, it’s fully customizable: swap your logo and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. If you want a fast, eye‑catching opener or an edgy outro with attitude, this template delivers standout style and instant recognition.