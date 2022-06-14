Epic Portfolio Promo

Show off your best work with a sleek, modern portfolio promo. This slideshow blends vibrant gradients, bold typography and clean geometric shapes to frame your media beautifully. Use the two-column layout to pair headlines with images or clips, and finish strong with a logo scene. Enjoy fluid animation, sliding panels and cohesive color controls for a polished, on-brand look. Perfect for promos, portfolios and presentations, it’s fully customizable—swap media, edit text and adjust colors and fonts to match your style.