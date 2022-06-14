Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Epic Portfolio Promo - Original - Poster image

Epic Portfolio Promo

00:30 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 9 videos · 19 images · 18 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Slideshow
Portfolio
Geometric
Oval shape
206exports
rating
Show off your best work with a sleek, modern portfolio promo. This slideshow blends vibrant gradients, bold typography and clean geometric shapes to frame your media beautifully. Use the two-column layout to pair headlines with images or clips, and finish strong with a logo scene. Enjoy fluid animation, sliding panels and cohesive color controls for a polished, on-brand look. Perfect for promos, portfolios and presentations, it’s fully customizable—swap media, edit text and adjust colors and fonts to match your style.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us