Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Happy Chinese New Year Logo - Original - Poster image

Happy Chinese New Year Logo

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Chinese New Year
3D motion graphics
Outro
661exports
rating
Ring in Chinese New Year with a warm, cinematic 3D logo animation. Glide through a festive village of glowing lanterns, pagodas, bamboo groves and a golden dragon before unveiling your brand on a prominent billboard. Perfect for intros, outros and holiday promotions, this cozy, vibrant scene blends elegant motion with bold color for instant seasonal charm. Easily edit the logo, tagline and colors to match your identity and share joyful CNY spirit across social, broadcast and corporate content.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us