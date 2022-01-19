Happy Chinese New Year Logo

Ring in Chinese New Year with a warm, cinematic 3D logo animation. Glide through a festive village of glowing lanterns, pagodas, bamboo groves and a golden dragon before unveiling your brand on a prominent billboard. Perfect for intros, outros and holiday promotions, this cozy, vibrant scene blends elegant motion with bold color for instant seasonal charm. Easily edit the logo, tagline and colors to match your identity and share joyful CNY spirit across social, broadcast and corporate content.