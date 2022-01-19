Christmas Happy Logo

Bring holiday cheer to your brand with a cozy 3D winter village logo reveal. This festive logo animation is perfect for Christmas and New Year intros or outros, pairing warm lights with snowy scenery for an inviting look. Easily personalize your logo and tagline and match colors to your brand. The centered billboard makes your identity the star while pine trees, string lights, and a glowing holiday tree set the mood. Ideal for greetings, social posts, and seasonal promos.