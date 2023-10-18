Modern Promo - Square

Create a striking promo that moves fast and feels modern. This dynamic stomp slideshow pairs bold, centered titles with sleek glitch accents, scanning bars, and vibrant gradient tints in neon cyan and magenta. It’s perfect for branding, intros, event highlights, product teasers, portfolios, and social ads. Drop in your images, update the copy, tweak the colors, and you’re ready to export across widescreen, vertical, and square formats. Clean, minimal design meets energetic motion to keep viewers engaged from the first frame to the logo finish.