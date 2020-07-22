Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Instagram Story - Testimonial 01 - Theme 01 - Poster image

Instagram Story - Testimonial 01

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Testimonial
Quotes
Minimal
Circle shape
346exports
rating
Turn social proof into a polished vertical story. This clean, elegant testimonial template features a prominent quote, circular portrait, and neatly styled name and title. The minimal, geometric design with soft pastel tones keeps focus on the message, perfect for Instagram Stories, Reels, and Shorts. Easily customize colors, fonts, text, and photo to match your brand and share compelling client feedback in seconds. Smooth, relaxed animations make reading effortless, while clear hierarchy ensures key points stand out. Ideal for brands, agencies, and creators who want refined, high-impact reviews.
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Instagram Story - Testimonial 01
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Instagram Story - Testimonial 02
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Instagram Story - Testimonial 02 Original theme video
Instagram Story - Testimonial 03
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Instagram Story - Testimonial 03 Original theme video
Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us