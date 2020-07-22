Instagram Story - Testimonial 01

Turn social proof into a polished vertical story. This clean, elegant testimonial template features a prominent quote, circular portrait, and neatly styled name and title. The minimal, geometric design with soft pastel tones keeps focus on the message, perfect for Instagram Stories, Reels, and Shorts. Easily customize colors, fonts, text, and photo to match your brand and share compelling client feedback in seconds. Smooth, relaxed animations make reading effortless, while clear hierarchy ensures key points stand out. Ideal for brands, agencies, and creators who want refined, high-impact reviews.