Instagram Story - Testimonial 03

Showcase client praise with a clean, vertical story template built for testimonials. A bold diagonal accent frames a rounded quote card with space for a headline, review, name, role and logo. The minimalist, flat design keeps focus on your words, while smooth slide and fade animations add polish without distraction. Easily adjust colors, fonts and timing to match your brand and transform reviews into powerful social proof for stories and reels. Perfect for agencies, startups and creators who want elegant, readable quotes in seconds.