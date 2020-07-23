Instagram Story - Testimonial 02

Turn feedback into trust with a refined testimonial story. This vertical quote card highlights a customer statement, name, role and your logo on a clean, minimal layout. Smooth, calm transitions and a soft tinted background keep attention on the message. Easily customize text, fonts and colors to match your brand and export in story-ready format for social platforms. Ideal for client reviews, employer branding and product praise, this elegant design makes sharing social proof fast, consistent and on-brand.