Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Instagram Story - Testimonial 02 - Original - Poster image

Instagram Story - Testimonial 02

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 2 images · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Quotes
Testimonial
Minimal
Story video
Quotation marks
1.5Kexports
rating
Turn feedback into trust with a refined testimonial story. This vertical quote card highlights a customer statement, name, role and your logo on a clean, minimal layout. Smooth, calm transitions and a soft tinted background keep attention on the message. Easily customize text, fonts and colors to match your brand and export in story-ready format for social platforms. Ideal for client reviews, employer branding and product praise, this elegant design makes sharing social proof fast, consistent and on-brand.
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Instagram Story - Testimonial 01
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Instagram Story - Testimonial 03
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Instagram Story - Testimonial 03 Original theme video
Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us