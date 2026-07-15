Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Design Brand Opener - Original - Poster image

Brand Story UI

00:24 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 22 videos · 23 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Flat design
Rounded rectangle
Corporate
7exports
rating
Showcase your brand with a clean, modern promo built from rounded cards, grid galleries and bold, centered titles. This minimalist, flat‑design template pairs soft pastel gradients with crisp UI elements like pill buttons, badges and chat‑style labels to guide viewers to a clear call‑to‑action. Replace images and text to highlight services or case studies, and fine‑tune the background and element colors to match your identity. Smooth slide‑ins, subtle highlights and cohesive pacing make this an ideal intro, presentation or portfolio reel for agencies, startups and creators.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us