Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
New Visual Showcase - Original - Poster image

Calm Network

00:25 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 22 videos · 1 image · 14 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Slideshow
Rounded rectangle
Wide logo
11exports
rating
Present your brand with a clean, contemporary promo that pairs elegant typography with smooth, card‑based visuals. Rounded media panels, circular avatar frames and subtle network lines create a refined, modern feel. Soft pastel gradients keep the focus on your content while staggered slide‑ins guide the story. Multiple media and text placeholders make it easy to tailor headlines and highlights. Finish with a crisp logo end card and link line for a professional sign‑off. Ideal for brand, product or service showcases where clarity, sophistication and calm pacing matter.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us