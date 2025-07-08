Minimal Stomp Promo - Square

20 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
25fps
13videos
1image
14texts
1font
1audio
Step into the spotlight with the Minimal Stomp Promo template. This rhythm-driven experience boasts vibrant gradients and modern motion, perfect for creating promos, intros, or dynamic social media content. Its clean, minimal design is a canvas for your creativity, allowing customization with your images, videos, and brand colors. Make waves with a video that steps to the beat of your brand's identity!
