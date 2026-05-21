Nova Rally
00:20 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 15 videos · 1 image · 11 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
7exports
Launch your brand with a punchy neon opener. This versatile intro blends kinetic typography, glowing light trails, rounded media cards, and a sleek starfield for a futuristic vibe. Showcase photos or video clips with grid moments and a dynamic card stack, then close on a crisp logo reveal. Ideal for promos, intros, and title sequences, it features bold, minimal layouts, high-contrast gradients, and energetic motion throughout. Easily tailor colors, text, media, and logo to match your identity and deliver a standout first impression across channels.
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