Nova Rally

Launch your brand with a punchy neon opener. This versatile intro blends kinetic typography, glowing light trails, rounded media cards, and a sleek starfield for a futuristic vibe. Showcase photos or video clips with grid moments and a dynamic card stack, then close on a crisp logo reveal. Ideal for promos, intros, and title sequences, it features bold, minimal layouts, high-contrast gradients, and energetic motion throughout. Easily tailor colors, text, media, and logo to match your identity and deliver a standout first impression across channels.