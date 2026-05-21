Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Gradient Glow Typography Intro - Original - Poster image

Luma Orbit

00:17 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 9 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Glow
Logo animation
Intro
Title sequence
Neon outline
8exports
rating
Ignite your brand with an energetic neon glow opener that pairs bold geometric shapes with sleek, modern typography. This template flows through multiple headline scenes and concludes with a polished logo end-card, perfect for intros, promos, and brand reveals. Customize every detail—swap in your logo and tagline, update titles, choose fonts, and fine‑tune glow and background colors—to match your identity. Clean layouts, luminous gradients, and dynamic wipes keep attention locked on your message while maintaining a premium, tech-forward vibe. Fast to edit and striking on any channel, it’s a powerful way to launch your content.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us