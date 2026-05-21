Luma Orbit

Ignite your brand with an energetic neon glow opener that pairs bold geometric shapes with sleek, modern typography. This template flows through multiple headline scenes and concludes with a polished logo end-card, perfect for intros, promos, and brand reveals. Customize every detail—swap in your logo and tagline, update titles, choose fonts, and fine‑tune glow and background colors—to match your identity. Clean layouts, luminous gradients, and dynamic wipes keep attention locked on your message while maintaining a premium, tech-forward vibe. Fast to edit and striking on any channel, it’s a powerful way to launch your content.